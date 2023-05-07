Sunday’s weather: Nice one – sunshine, high of 73

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 16 in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.