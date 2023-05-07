Sunday’s weather: Nice one – sunshine, high of 73

Another beautiful day is on tap to close out the weekend with sunshine through mid-high clouds & highs in the low 70s.


Today: Sunshine with some high clouds & nice. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High Near 70 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 45 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cooler with some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. High 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

A nice stretch of dry weather all of next week. The high temperature most of next week will be at or above the normal high of the upper 60s.

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 16 in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

