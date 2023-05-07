Sunday’s weather: Nice one – sunshine, high of 73

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Forecast May 7-11
Today: Sunshine with some high clouds & nice. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High Near 70 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 45 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cooler with some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. High 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
