Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, high of 76

Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook June 5-June 9
Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: More clouds than sun. High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: S 10-15mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 61 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: More clouds than sun with a spot thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and spot thunderstorms. High 74 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 17.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very High.
Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 70.
Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:29. High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 04:32 PM. Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:46 AM. High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 03:48 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee