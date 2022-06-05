Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, high of 76

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 17.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very High.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:29. High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 04:32 PM. Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:46 AM. High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 03:48 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee