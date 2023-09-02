Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 88

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today look for warmer and more humid conditions with a high of 88, but with the humidity feeling like 90. Sunny, hot, and humid for Labor Day near 90 feeling more like the 4th of July!

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 3–7

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer, and more humid. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Labor Day: Sunny, hot, and humid; start of a heat wave. High Near 90 (feel like 93) Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light and Variable
Tuesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 98) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid High 92 (feel like 97) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: NNW 5-0 mph
Thursday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 92 (feel like 97) Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 67 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

The Heat Is On

The first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Labor Day Monday near 90 degrees, Tuesday 90 degrees, Wednesday 92 degrees, and Thursday 92 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday through the weekend it will be humid with temperatures in the 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 65 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 08:34 AM. High 9.9 feet (MLLW) 02:32 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 70 degrees.

