Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 88

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.