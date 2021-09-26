Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high in the mid-70s

Sunday’s Weather
Any early morning showers will give way to sun with highs in the mid-70s.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 26 – Sept. 30
Today: Becoming mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear Low 53 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny High 74 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers High 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing & cool Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly wind High 65 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 64 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Much of next week will be dry, except for a few showers Tuesday. The feel of fall moves in mid to late week with highs only in the 60s.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!