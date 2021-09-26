Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high in the mid-70s

Sunday’s Weather

Any early morning showers will give way to sun with highs in the mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 26 – Sept. 30

Today: Becoming mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear Low 53 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny High 74 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers High 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clearing & cool Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly wind High 65 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 64 Winds: N 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Much of next week will be dry, except for a few showers Tuesday. The feel of fall moves in mid to late week with highs only in the 60s.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s…except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 3500 feet, northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

