Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high in the mid-70s

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s…except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 3500 feet, northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.