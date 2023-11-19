Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly, high of 48

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023