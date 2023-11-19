Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly, high of 48

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Mostly sunny, cool, and blustery conditions can be expected today with highs in the upper 40s but feeling more like the lower 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 19–23

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & chilly. High 48 (feel like 42) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & cold. Low 26 (feel like 17) Winds: WNW 5-10+ mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cold. High 39 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Snow (1-3″) to sleet & rain. Low 33 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Morning rain (.75″), breezy, and mild with some afternoon sun. High 48 Winds: E to NW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Thanksgiving: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Alerts

Both rain and wintry precipitation is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and with busy Thanksgiving travel occurring this will be a storm to keep an eye on.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day some sun & cold with a high of 40. Black Friday is cold with some sun & clouds with a high of 42.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

