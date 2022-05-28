Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny and less humid, high of 83

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, May 28, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sunday’s Weather

Today is a nice day with less humidity with highs in the low 80s. Memorial Day will be warmer and more humid with a high near 90.

5-Day Outlook May 29-June 2

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Very warm and more humid with periods of clouds and sun. High Near 90 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, cooler, and less humidity. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday (June 1): Mostly cloudy with showers by evening. High 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first week of June, temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index:

Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the low 70s.

Winds:

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 53 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 11:46 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 05:55 PM. 

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts