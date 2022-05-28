Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny and less humid, high of 83

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Memorial Day: Very warm and more humid with periods of clouds and sun. High Near 90 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun, cooler, and less humidity. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday (June 1): Mostly cloudy with showers by evening. High 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 75 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph