Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny and less humid, high of 83

Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook May 29-June 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index:
Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the low 70s.
Winds:
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 53 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 11:46 AM. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 05:55 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee
West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.