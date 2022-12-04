Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny and colder, high of 39

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook is some snow next Sunday night into Monday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds around 45 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph become west and decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph becoming west around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

