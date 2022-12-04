Sunday’s weather: Mostly sunny and colder, high of 39

Saturday, December 3, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, December 3, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Mostly sunny and chilly weather returns today, with a warming trend through mid-week, but will be accompanied by rain.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 4-Dec. 8, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny and colder. High 39 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Periods of rain (.25) & mild. High 51 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain (.50″) Low 47 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & very mild with rain (.50″). High 57 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & mild. High 50 Winds: NNW 10-15mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook is some snow next Sunday night into Monday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds around 45 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph become west and decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph becoming west around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts