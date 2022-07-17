Sunday’s weather: Mostly hot and sunny but keep an eye to the sky for T-storms, high of 90

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low.

Tides: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 09:10 AM. High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 03:10 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the weekend. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee