Sunday’s weather: Mostly hot and sunny but keep an eye to the sky for T-storms, high of 90

Sunday’s Weather
Today looks mostly dry with increasing humidity. Keep an eye on the sky for a stray afternoon thunderstorm.
The Week Ahead
The theme for next week will be hotter and more humid conditions. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Monday night, however, we start out the week with very dry conditions in most areas under moderate drought conditions.
5-Day Outlook July 16-July 20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low.
Tides: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 09:10 AM. High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 03:10 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the weekend. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee