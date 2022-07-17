Sunday’s weather: Mostly hot and sunny but keep an eye to the sky for T-storms, high of 90

Sunday’s Weather

Today looks mostly dry with increasing humidity. Keep an eye on the sky for a stray afternoon thunderstorm.

The Week Ahead

The theme for next week will be hotter and more humid conditions. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Monday night, however, we start out the week with very dry conditions in most areas under moderate drought conditions.

5-Day Outlook July 16-July 20

Today: Some sun and hot with more humidity and a stray thunderstorm. High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 82 Winds S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy, warm, and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High 91 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 72 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 94 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Warm and humid. Low 73 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, hot, and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Early thunderstorm, warm and humid. Low 72 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for a summer heat wave. 90-degree heat & humidity begins next Tuesday and lasts through next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low.

Tides: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 09:10 AM. High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 03:10 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the weekend. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 72 degrees.

