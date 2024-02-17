Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks, high of 35

Saturday, February 17, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, February 17, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Sunday’s Weather

Today clouds with sunny breaks with a high in the middle 30s but feels like 25 with the breeze.

weather graphic 2 16

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 18-22

Today: Clouds & breezy with sunny breaks. High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 26 (feel like 16) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
President’s Day: Sunny & breezy. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & mild. High 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mainly cloudy & mild. High 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

Next weekend through the last week of February temperatures will average above the normal high of 39 degrees. 814temp.new scaled

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the temperatures warm into the 40s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Potential for some snow next Friday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 17. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 41 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent.

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts