Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks, high of 35

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 17. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 41 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent.