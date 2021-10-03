Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in tonight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sunday’s Weather

A frontal boundary will remain over New Hampshire today. This boundary will bring mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in tonight.

Weather News

For the first time in history, an ocean drone recorded video within a Category 4 hurricane today, going “where no research vessel has ever ventured.”

As Category 4 Hurricane #Sam rages over the Atlantic Ocean, @Saildrone sent an autonomous boat straight for it. @NOAA says the drone battled 50-foot waves and 120+ mph winds to collect critical scientific data and this amazing video. pic.twitter.com/qCCy3POty1 — Pattrn (@pattrn) October 1, 2021

5-Day Outlook Oct. 4 – Oct. 8