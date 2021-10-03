Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in tonight

Sunday’s Weather
A frontal boundary will remain over New Hampshire today. This boundary will bring mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in tonight.
Weather News
For the first time in history, an ocean drone recorded video within a Category 4 hurricane today, going “where no research vessel has ever ventured.”
As Category 4 Hurricane #Sam rages over the Atlantic Ocean, @Saildrone sent an autonomous boat straight for it. @NOAA says the drone battled 50-foot waves and 120+ mph winds to collect critical scientific data and this amazing video. pic.twitter.com/qCCy3POty1
— Pattrn (@pattrn) October 1, 2021
5-Day Outlook Oct. 4 – Oct. 8
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures warming to around 70 by week’s end. The above-normal temperatures could last into next weekend.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!