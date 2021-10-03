Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in tonight

Saturday, October 2, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sunday’s Weather

A frontal boundary will remain over New Hampshire today. This boundary will bring mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in tonight.

Weather News

For the first time in history, an ocean drone recorded video within a Category 4 hurricane today, going “where no research vessel has ever ventured.”

5-Day Outlook Oct. 4 – Oct. 8

Today: Lots of clouds High 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mild with periods of rain Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cool with off & on showers High 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain Low 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 72 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures warming to around 70 by week’s end. The above-normal temperatures could last into next weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

grayscale photo of man writing on paperBe an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!