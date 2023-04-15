Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun, then late showers, high of 65

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
Today low pressure and a stationary front remain over southern New England giving us lots of clouds although some breaks of sun are possible which could push temperatures into the mid-60s.
5-Day Outlook, April 16-April 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Boston Marathon weather Monday will be damp with periods of showers & drizzle with a high of 52 degrees but feeling like 46 and winds from ESE 10-20 mph.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Summits obscured in the morning then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds up to 10 mph.