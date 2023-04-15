Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun, then late showers, high of 65

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Today low pressure and a stationary front remain over southern New England giving us lots of clouds although some breaks of sun are possible which could push temperatures into the mid-60s.

5-Day Outlook, April 16-April 19 Today: Mostly cloudy. High 65 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 48 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday: Few showers & cool. High 55 Winds: E 5-15 mph Monday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. High 61 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Partial clearing late. Low 41 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Boston Marathon weather Monday will be damp with periods of showers & drizzle with a high of 52 degrees but feeling like 46 and winds from ESE 10-20 mph.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Summits obscured in the morning then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds up to 10 mph.