Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and mild, high of 44

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, December 23, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Tonight will be cloudy Santa will need Rudolph’s nose for increased sleigh visibility.

Weather Alert

Not only New England, but most of the United States will have no snow for Christmas.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 24 – 28

Christmas Eve Day: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas Eve: Cloudy & mild for Santa. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas: Some sunny breaks & mild. High 49 Winds: Ligh & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy and mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Periods of rain (.40″) and mild. High Around 50 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm or a shower & mild. Low 44 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: WSW 5-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

New Year’s Eve forecast: Mainly clear and mild. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s. Light and variable winds.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts