Sunday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and mild, high of 44

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s. Light and variable winds.