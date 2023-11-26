Sunday’s weather: Morning sun fades into clouds, then rain, high of 46

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, November 25, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Some morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds and milder conditions with highs in the middle 40’s. Tonight turns out rainy with a half-inch possible. A wet start tomorrow morning will give to some sun in the afternoon.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 26–30

Today: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds and milder. High 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & rainy (.50″). Low 38 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some morning showers with some afternoon sun and breezy. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Clear, cold, & breezy Low 27 (feel like 15) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tuesday: Colder & windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 28) Winds: W 15-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 22 (feel like 13) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Windy & cold with some sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Not as cold with some sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday the first of December some sun with a high of 44 with a wintery mix late at night.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts