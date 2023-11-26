Sunday’s weather: Morning sun fades into clouds, then rain, high of 46

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

NH Ski Season 2023