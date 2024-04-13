Sunday’s weather: Morning sun, breezy with afternoon showers, high of 60

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Sunday’s Weather

Today some morning sun will give way to clouds with showers by evening with a high of 60.

5-Day Outlook, April 14-April 18

Today: Some morning sun & milder with a few showers by evening & breezy. High 60 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with evening showers. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, breezy, and mild. High 64 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing and mild. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 65 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with some rain (,25″). Low 46 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 42 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Cold water safety in Spring.

The takeaway is this, now is the time to get boating educated, including cold water safety.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Boston Marathon on Monday is a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 64; a great day for baseball, but warm for some marathon runners.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 above in the morning.

