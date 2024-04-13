Sunday’s weather: Morning sun, breezy with afternoon showers, high of 60

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 above in the morning.

