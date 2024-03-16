Sunday’s weather: Morning showers then sun, breezy and mild, a high of 55

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Sunday’s Weather

For St. Paddy’s Day brief showers this morning will be followed by another mild afternoon along with breezy conditions with highs in the middle 50s.

5-Day Outlook, March 17-21

St. Patrick’s Day: Breezy and mild with morning showers and some afternoon sun. High 55 (feel like 49) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 33 (feel like 24) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday: Windy with some sunshine. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 21) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
First Day of Spring: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 36) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds & breezy. Low 29 (feel like 25) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Lots of clouds and breezy with some spot afternoon rain showers. High 45 (feel like 39) Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a passing flurry. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Thursday: Windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear & breezy. Low 24 (feel like 12) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of Spring will bring rain and or snow!!! If it’s snow it could be the biggest snowstorm we’ve had this year.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″). Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

