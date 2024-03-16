Sunday’s weather: Morning showers then sun, breezy and mild, a high of 55

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″). Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

