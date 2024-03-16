Sunday’s weather: Morning showers then sun, breezy and mild, a high of 55

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
For St. Paddy’s Day brief showers this morning will be followed by another mild afternoon along with breezy conditions with highs in the middle 50s.
5-Day Outlook, March 17-21
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″). Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
