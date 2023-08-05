Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 83

Saturday, August 5, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon



Sunday’s Weather

Today nice end to the weekend with comfortable sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Wet weather and humidity will return tomorrow along with cooler temperatures.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 6 – 10

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 83 (feel like 84) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cooler with rainy periods (.50″) & more humid. High 71 (feel like 73) Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mild & humid with strong thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Muggy & breezy with some sun & clouds; stray afternoon thunderstorms. High 84 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun and humid. High 83 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 63 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Humid with some clouds and sun. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

So far in August, temperatures have been below normal. Heat can build during the middle to late part of August as many kids return to school. This can be accompanied by high humidity and the risk of thunderstorms.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the middle 70s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 64.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 09:53 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 03:55 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs around 80. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

