Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 76

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, May 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

VIDEO: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

The system that gave us rain yesterday moving out to sea, allowing for sunshine today with temperatures in the mid-70s.

5-Day Forecast May 21-25

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: WNW10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & nice. High Around 70 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 72 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 82 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds with a few showers Low 48 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds along with cooler conditions. High 66 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer has some sun & clouds with temperatures in the low 80s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Clouds giving way to some sun and warmer

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: Around 4 feet.

Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 07:37 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 01:35 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts