Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 76

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Clouds giving way to some sun and warmer

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: Around 4 feet.

Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.5 feet (MLLW) 07:37 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 01:35 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.