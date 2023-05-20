Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 76

Wednesday night: Some clouds with a few showers Low 48 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds along with cooler conditions. High 66 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
An early look at Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer has some sun & clouds with temperatures in the low 80s.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Clouds giving way to some sun and warmer
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height: Around 4 feet.
Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.