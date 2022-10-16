Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 66

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
>
Sunday’s Weather
High pressure will bring some sun and mild conditions to end the weekend. Few showers tomorrow into early Tuesday as a frontal system moves through.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 16-Oct. 19
Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High: 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing and cold with a freeze. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Sunny & cool. High 54 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 37 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 38 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!