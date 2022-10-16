Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 66

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, October 16, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

>

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure will bring some sun and mild conditions to end the weekend. Few showers tomorrow into early Tuesday as a frontal system moves through.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 16-Oct. 19

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High: 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clearing and cold with a freeze. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Sunny & cool. High 54 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 37 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 38 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Are you looking forward to next weekend, it looks like a dry one with temperatures in the low 60s.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts