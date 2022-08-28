Sunday’s weather: Low humidity with a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 82

Saturday, August 27, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Sunday Aug. 28 weather forecast, and the week ahead.

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure is in control through tomorrow. Today will be another comfortable humidity day with temperatures slightly above normal. Tomorrow will feel the summer heat and humidity.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 27-Aug. 31

Today: Comfortable with some clouds & sun. High 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun and hot with more humidity. High 91 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, hot, and humid with an afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Very warm and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday (Sept. 1): Comfortable and not as warm with some sun. High 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and cool. Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Summer heat and humidity build early next week. September will start cooler and dry. Outlook for Labor Day sunny with a high of 89.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny and comfortable with a stray shower.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:05 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 01:00 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 75 degrees.

 

