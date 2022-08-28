Sunday’s weather: Low humidity with a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 82

Today: Comfortable with some clouds & sun. High 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday: Some sun and hot with more humidity. High 91 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, hot, and humid with an afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Very warm and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday (Sept. 1): Comfortable and not as warm with some sun. High 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Clear and cool. Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Summer heat and humidity build early next week. September will start cooler and dry. Outlook for Labor Day sunny with a high of 89.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny and comfortable with a stray shower.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:05 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 01:00 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee