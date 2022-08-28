Sunday’s weather: Low humidity with a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 82

VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Sunday Aug. 28 weather forecast, and the week ahead.
Sunday’s Weather
High pressure is in control through tomorrow. Today will be another comfortable humidity day with temperatures slightly above normal. Tomorrow will feel the summer heat and humidity.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 27-Aug. 31
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Summer heat and humidity build early next week. September will start cooler and dry. Outlook for Labor Day sunny with a high of 89.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Partly sunny and comfortable with a stray shower.
U.V. Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:05 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 01:00 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee