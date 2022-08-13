Sunday’s weather: Lovely summer day, high of 82

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday’s Weather

Nice end of the weekend with a sun-filled sky and comfortable temperatures. The start of the workweek will be dry before much-needed rain moves in on Wednesday.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 14-Aug. 18

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun& clouds. High 79 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a few showers. High 79 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clouding up. Low 62 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″-.75″) High: 74 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 76 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No return to significant heat and humidity is expected in the long term. Some much-needed rain coming Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph..

Beach Forecast

Weather: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Wind: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 07:56 AM. High 9.3 feet (MLLW) 01:53 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 76 degrees.

