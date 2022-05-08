Sunday’s weather: Lots of sunshine, cool with a high of 57

Sunday’s Weather
Weather Alert
A very dry air mass will allow temperatures to fall quickly at night and could produce some frost in sheltered locations, especially tonight and Monday night. Overnight winds of 5 to 10 mph are likely to prevent more widespread frost.
5-Day Outlook May 8-May 12
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
High pressure will keep us dry with a warming trend into the second half of next week. Next Thursday, Friday, and the start of next weekend we could hit 80 or higher.
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to15 mph.