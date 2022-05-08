Sunday’s weather: Lots of sunshine, cool with a high of 57

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to15 mph.