Sunday’s weather: Lots of sunshine, cool with a high of 57

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sunday’s Weather

While the forecast remains dry for the foreseeable future, an onshore flow today will mainly keep temperatures in the 50s. We begin a gradual warming trend tomorrow through the end of the week. Feeling like summer by week’s end.

Weather Alert

A very dry air mass will allow temperatures to fall quickly at night and could produce some frost in sheltered locations, especially tonight and Monday night. Overnight winds of 5 to 10 mph are likely to prevent more widespread frost.

5-Day Outlook May 8-May 12

Mother’s Day: Lots of sunshine, cool, & breezy. High 57 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 36 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sunshine & breezy. High 61 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly. Low 37 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and not as cool. High 67 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 72 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: The feel of summer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure will keep us dry with a warming trend into the second half of next week. Next Thursday, Friday, and the start of next weekend we could hit 80 or higher.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to15 mph.

 

 

