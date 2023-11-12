Sunday’s weather: Lots of sun and colder, high of 44

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023