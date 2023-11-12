Sunday’s weather: Lots of sun and colder, high of 44

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Rick Gordon
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be dry but chilly with highs in the 40s, with less wind than yesterday.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 12–16

Today: Lots of sun & cold. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. Hight 45 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. High 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & warmer. High Near 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & chilly. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

A warming trend late next week. New England will flip from a chilly start to a warm finish next week!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day week will average above-normal temperatures with near-normal precipitation.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts. https://www.skinh.com/conditions

