Sunday’s weather: Light rain turns heavy in the p.m., flood watch in effect

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
Another upper low will establish itself over the Great Lakes into the middle of next week, sending multiple disturbances through the area and keeping chances of rain in the forecast every day through next Friday. The heaviest rain Sunday night with 1.5-2″ of rain and gusty wind over 30 mph.
Weather Alert
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
5-Day Forecast April 29-May 3
Today: Periods of light rain. High 52 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Periods of heavy rain (1.5-2″) & wind. Low 49 Winds: E 20-30+ mph
Monday (May 1): Morning showers with some afternoon sun & miler. High 69 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with sunny breaks and some spot showers. High 56 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with light rain. High 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Snow likely in the morning followed by rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southeast winds around 60 mph increasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.