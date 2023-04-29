Sunday’s weather: Light rain turns heavy in the p.m., flood watch in effect

A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE…Portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton, Strafford, and Western and Central Hillsborough.

WHEN…From Sunday evening through Tuesday evening.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Current streamflow is near normal, but excessive rain combined with saturated ground will lead to higher-than-normal runoff. This may cause river levels to exceed the minor flood stage at several locations across the watch area, with additional river locations exceeding the action stage.