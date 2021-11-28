Sunday’s weather: Increasing clouds, high 38, with light snow developing late into Monday

Sunday’s Weather
Quiet weather for the holiday traveler. We will see increasing clouds with less wind compared to yesterday. Which will make highs around 40 feel much warmer today.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 28 – Dec. 2
Today: Increasing clouds; quiet weather for holiday travelers. High 38 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing late. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Morning light snow (1″-2″); otherwise mostly cloudy. High 36 (feeling like 30) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday (Dec. 1): Some sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mainly cloudy & breezy with a few showers High 49 Winds: SSW 15-20
Thursday night: Clearing late Low 34 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Alerts
Light snow developing late tonight with a dusting to 1″ by morning.
This morning light snow ends (total 1-2:); a slippery morning commute.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warming to near 50 by next Thursday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!