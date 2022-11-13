Sunday’s weather: Hit-or-miss showers, high of 50

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning much colder next week with highs only in the 40s. The potential for some snow to rain next Wednesday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to west around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Rain showers are likely in the morning, then rain and snow are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.