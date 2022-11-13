Sunday’s weather: Hit-or-miss showers, high of 50

Saturday, November 12, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, November 12, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Yesterday’s high of 74 broke a record the old record of 66 set in 2012 & 2020. A frontal system will bring a period of hit-or-miss showers today, followed by colder and blustery conditions tonight into early next week.

Say It Isn’t Snow

Our first taste of wintery precipitation moves in after midnight on Tuesday with 1 inch of snow before it changes to rain on Wednesday.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 13-17, 2022

Today: Mostly cloudy & much cooler with a few showers. High 50 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Becoming clear and cold. Low 31 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 43 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Increasing clouds High 44 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with snow showers (.5-1″) after midnight. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Snow showers to rain showers and cold. High 43Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Rain showers with some clearing late. Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cold with clouds and sun. High 44 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and very cold. Low 25 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning much colder next week with highs only in the 40s. The potential for some snow to rain next Wednesday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to west around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Rain showers are likely in the morning, then rain and snow are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts