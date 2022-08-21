Sunday’s weather: High of 92 as another day of hot and humid weather makes for a heat wave

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.
Sunday’s Weather
The high temperature yesterday was 94 just 1 degree from the record of 95 set in 1955. Today makes it our third day in a row with highs in the 90s making it an official heat wave. The high today will hit 92 with muggy conditions.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 21-Aug. 25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some showers and thunderstorms early next week. With temperatures returning back toward seasonal normal.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny.
U.V. Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Wind: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 07:49 AM. Low 1.8 feet (MLLW) 02:00 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee