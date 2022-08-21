Sunday’s weather: High of 92 as another day of hot and humid weather makes for a heat wave

Saturday, August 20, 2022
Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store.

Sunday’s Weather

The high temperature yesterday was 94 just 1 degree from the record of 95 set in 1955. Today makes it our third day in a row with highs in the 90s making it an official heat wave. The high today will hit 92 with muggy conditions.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 21-Aug. 25

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. High 92 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog and humid. Low 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Not as warm but humid with hit-or-miss showers. High 79 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy and humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Humid with spotty thunderstorms early. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
The tropics are waking up! Here are the current areas of interest the National Hurricane Center is watching. As we enter the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season, review your preparedness plans so you don’t get caught off guard!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some showers and thunderstorms early next week. With temperatures returning back toward seasonal normal.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.1 feet (MLLW) 07:49 AM. Low 1.8 feet (MLLW) 02:00 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Light and variable winds becoming south at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 76 degrees

