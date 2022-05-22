Sunday’s weather: Hazy, sunny and breezy with a high of 95

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.