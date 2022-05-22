Sunday’s weather: Hazy, sunny and breezy with a high of 95

Sunday, May 22, 2022
Sunday’s Weather

Today’s high of 95 will be near the record of 96 set in 1941. Tonight, turning less humid with a dramatic drop in temperature tomorrow, following the weekend heat.

Hot Weather Alerts.

Rivers, streams, and the ocean are dangerously cold to enter this time of year. Unattended vehicles can become dangerously hot

5-Day Outlook May 22-May 26

Today: Hazy sun, breezy, with near-record heat, and humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 95 (96 1941) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Some sun and cooler. High 73 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 52 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with some showers and a thunderstorm. High 71 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Evening showers, cloudy, and mild. Low 60 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will be spring-like next week. A peek at the Memorial Day Weekend shows a nice warmup returning.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

NH Hiking Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

