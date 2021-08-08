Sunday’s weather: Hazy sun and clouds, high 84, possible T-storm

Sunday’s Weather

A front will stall over New Hampshire today and serve as a focus for some afternoon thunderstorms. Still humid but not as warm as yesterday with highs in the low 80s.

Weather Alert

Heat indices in the low to mid 90s are possible by middle of next week.

Look! Up in the Sky! It’s a Perseid Shower!

The year’s best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky. The Perseids are active every year from July 14 to August 24. The meteor shower peaks in mid-August, peaking this year on August 11, 12 and 13. Under ideal conditions, skywatchers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour. The meteors are very fast and bright, leaving long tails of light and color behind them as they streak across the sky at 37 miles per second. They are also known for their fireballs, big explosions of bright light and color that last longer than an average meteor streak.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 8 – Aug. 12

Today: Hazy sun and clouds; humid & not as warm with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix sun & clouds with humid conditions High 82 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy sun & humid High 87 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & humid Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 90 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Hazy, hot & humid High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 72 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our third heatwave could be moving in the middle of next week and last into next weekend.

Beach Weather Update

 Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm

UV Index: Moderate.

Chance of Thunderstorm Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:20 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 12:16 PM.

