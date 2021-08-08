Sunday’s weather: Hazy sun and clouds, high 84, possible T-storm

UV Index: Moderate.

Chance of Thunderstorm Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:20 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 12:16 PM.

