Sunday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid, high of 93

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday’s Weather

High pressure to our south will bring hot and muggy conditions to much of New Hampshire today.

5-Day Outlook June 26-July 2

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Hazy, warm, and humid. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of clouds and humid; not as warm with showers & thunderstorms. High Near 80 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Early shower then clearing and less humid. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Comfortable with clouds & sun. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The early outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and humidity with highs in the mid-80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to15 mph

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Warmer and humid with plenty of sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: Around 80.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 10:38 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 04:47 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 68 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

