Sunday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid, high of 93

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to15 mph

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Warmer and humid with plenty of sunshine.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: Around 80.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 4 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 10:38 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 04:47 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee