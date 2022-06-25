Sunday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid, high of 93

Sunday’s Weather
High pressure to our south will bring hot and muggy conditions to much of New Hampshire today.
5-Day Outlook June 26-July 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to15 mph
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Warmer and humid with plenty of sunshine.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: Around 80.
Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 4 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 10:38 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 04:47 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee