Sunday’s weather: Good day for an egg hunt, sunny and breezy with a high of 51

Easter Sunday morning will start with clearing conditions as low pressure departs to the east into the Maritimes and a drier, cooler airmass works in from the west. High pressure will allow for sunny conditions and milder temperatures tomorrow before clouds begin to increase by late afternoon.

Late-April Blast of Winter

A nor’easter will bring a late-April blast of winter. Most of the snow is expected to fall Monday night or early Tuesday when temperatures are the lowest. Most of the wet snow will have the potential for minor snow accumulations across the Monadnock Region and the hills west of Manchester and a nasty cold rain elsewhere late Monday into early Tuesday. The White Mountains could see 3-6″ of snow.

Potential exists for April snow early Tuesday, especially across elevations above 1,000 ft. and small track changes in the surface low will either increase or decrease the chance of accumulating snowfall. Please stay tuned over the coming days for potential travel impacts on Tuesday morning.