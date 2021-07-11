Sunday’s weather: Fair weather today with some rain moving in for Monday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
High pressure will bring fair weather today and will drift offshore during the day. Highs will be into the low 80s. Tonight a warm front will produce some rainfall, a period of heavy rain may accompany this front tonight into tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook July 11 – July 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A more typical summer pattern sets up mid-week and beyond, with a chance of scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms each day along with very warm and humid conditions.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mix sun & clouds
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
- Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water temperature: 61 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 7:26 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 1:24 PM EDT.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!