Sunday’s weather: Fair weather today with some rain moving in for Monday

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure will bring fair weather today and will drift offshore during the day. Highs will be into the low 80s. Tonight a warm front will produce some rainfall, a period of heavy rain may accompany this front tonight into tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook July 11 – July 15

Today: Some sun and humid High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy & humid with showers Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Monday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm High 78 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy, humid and warmer with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Few clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching A more typical summer pattern sets up mid-week and beyond, with a chance of scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms each day along with very warm and humid conditions. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mix sun & clouds

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 7:26 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 1:24 PM EDT.