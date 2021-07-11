Sunday’s weather: Fair weather today with some rain moving in for Monday

Saturday, July 10, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure will bring fair weather today and will drift offshore during the day. Highs will be into the low 80s. Tonight a warm front will produce some rainfall, a period of heavy rain may accompany this front tonight into tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook July 11 – July 15

Today: Some sun and humid High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & humid with showers Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm High 78 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy, humid and warmer with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Few clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A more typical summer pattern sets up mid-week and beyond, with a chance of scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms each day along with very warm and humid conditions.

Wallis Sands State Beach in Rye. Courtesy Photo

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Mix sun & clouds
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
  • Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water temperature: 61 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 7:26 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 1:24 PM EDT.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!