Sunday’s weather: Did you remember to fall back? Enjoy your extra hour of sunshine!

Sunday's Weather

Sunday’s Weather

Enjoy the wall-to-wall sunshine today, because the sun will set at 4:30 p.m. and the sun will rise today at 6:28 a.m.. Today not as cold, with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures warming into the mid-60s on Wednesday!

5-Day Outlook Nov. 7 – Nov. 11

Today: Sunny & not as cold High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny & milder High 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mainly clear Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild High 65 Winds: WNW 5-10mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Veterans Day: Mix of sun & clouds High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 43 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The next chance for a more significant storm hold off until next weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above. . Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

