Sunday’s weather: Did you remember to fall back? Enjoy your extra hour of sunshine!

Sunday’s Weather
Enjoy the wall-to-wall sunshine today, because the sun will set at 4:30 p.m. and the sun will rise today at 6:28 a.m.. Today not as cold, with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures warming into the mid-60s on Wednesday!
5-Day Outlook Nov. 7 – Nov. 11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The next chance for a more significant storm hold off until next weekend.
Winter Weather Preparedness Week What is the Polar Vortex?
Winter Weather Preparedness Week The science of wind chill.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above. . Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
