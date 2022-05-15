Sunday’s weather: Cooler with showers throughout the day high in the 70s

Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook May 15-May 19
Today: Cooler with variable cloudiness along with brief showers. High 75 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm; poor viewing conditions for the lunar eclipse. Low 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with strong afternoon thunderstorms with some hail and strong winds. High 80 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Monday night: Strong thunderstorms early with some clearing late. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, breezy, and pleasant. High 71 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, and pleasant. High 68 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High 77 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
By the middle of next week getting back to more normal spring temperatures.
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.