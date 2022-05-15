Sunday’s weather: Cooler with showers throughout the day high in the 70s

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday’s Weather

Noticeably cooler today with temperatures in the low to mid-70s, despite a lot of clouds. Brief showers will be possible through much of the day, but most likely in the morning as a weak disturbance passes by. A strong cold front will bring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms later tomorrow into the evening.
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later Monday into Monday evening. Localized strong to damaging wind gusts are the main concern with hail a secondary threat. Brief heavy rain may also result in typical poor drainage street flooding.

5-Day Outlook May 15-May 19

Today: Cooler with variable cloudiness along with brief showers. High 75 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm; poor viewing conditions for the lunar eclipse. Low 60 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with strong afternoon thunderstorms with some hail and strong winds. High 80 Winds: S 5-15 mph

Monday night: Strong thunderstorms early with some clearing late. Low 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun, breezy, and pleasant. High 71 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, and pleasant. High 68 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High 77 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

By the middle of next week getting back to more normal spring temperatures.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

