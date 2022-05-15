Sunday’s weather: Cooler with showers throughout the day high in the 70s

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.