Sunday’s weather: Cooler temps and possible passing shower later in the day

Sunday’s Weather
High pressure moves east today as an upper-level trough over southern Canada and the Great Lakes sends a series of weak waves through New Hampshire. The first brings a chance of passing showers tonight and on Labor day.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 5 – Sept. 9
Today: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Labor Day: Mix sun & clouds with a passing shower High 80 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 79 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & more humid with showers & thunderstorms High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Few showers and turning less humid High 77 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
For the first full week of September temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal. Normal highs this time of year is the upper 70s
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather: Partly sunny.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 10:59 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 05:08 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!