Sunday’s weather: Cold front moves in bringing clouds and sun, high of 54

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.