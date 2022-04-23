Sunday’s weather: Cold front moves in bringing clouds and sun, high of 54

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, April 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sunday’s Weather

Today a back door cold front moving in from the ocean will give us some clouds and sun along with cooler temperatures with highs in the low to mid-50s.

5-Day Outlook April 24-April 28

Today: Cooler with a mix of clouds & sun. High 54 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some breaks of sunshine. High 61 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with a passing shower. High 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun. High Around 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a passing shower. High 54 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 38 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cooler and cloudy conditions for the end of the last week of April.

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts