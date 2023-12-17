Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with showers in the afternoon, high of 48

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. A chance of rain and freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain and freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.