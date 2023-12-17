Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with showers in the afternoon, high of 48

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today high pressure will continue to bring dry and mild conditions by late December standards. A strong storm moves up from the south and will bring potentially very strong winds and heavy rain Sunday night into Monday.

Weather Alert

Heavy, soaking rainfall is expected Sunday night and Monday. A period of gusty, potentially strong winds is also possible on Monday that could bring power outages along with areas of flooding and difficult travel likely. Coastal New Hampshire could see coastal flooding with wind gusts near 50 mph.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 17 – 21

Today: Mostly cloudy some showers after 3 p.m.. High 48 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy & mild with rain (.50″). Low 45 (feel like 41) Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Monday: Warmer & windy with some heavy rain (1.5″). High 60 (feel like 56) Winds: SSE 15-25 with gusts to 40 mph with gusts near 50 mph along the coast.
Monday night: Few clouds, breezy with a passing flurry and colder. Low 38 (feel like 28) Winds: SW 15-20+ mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing, breezy, & cold. Low 26 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday: Sunny & cold. High 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday (First day of Winter): Lots of sun. High 44 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 8 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits become obscured. A chance of rain and freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain and freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

