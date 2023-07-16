Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
Today a slow-moving cold front interacts with an anomalously strong feed of rich tropical moisture today and tonight, with a renewed risk for showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rain and significant potential for flooding.
Flash Flooding
As of 9 p.m. July 15 – Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. Lake Avenue in the 500 block has been closed due to flooding. Valley Street in the area of Belmont Street has been closed to due flooding.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported and automated rain gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Manchester, Bedford, Londonderry, and Auburn. This includes the following highways… Interstate 93 between mile markers 18 and 23. Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 7.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.
5-Day Forecast July 16 – 20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Wednesday is dry before our active weather pattern then resumes next Friday.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Cloudy and humid with showers and heavy T-storms; persistent downpours may lead to significant flooding; winds can be damaging.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the middle 70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 67.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 11:31 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 05:36 PM.
