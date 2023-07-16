Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain, high of 78

Today a slow-moving cold front interacts with an anomalously strong feed of rich tropical moisture today and tonight, with a renewed risk for showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rain and significant potential for flooding.

Flash Flooding

As of 9 p.m. July 15 – Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. Lake Avenue in the 500 block has been closed due to flooding. Valley Street in the area of Belmont Street has been closed to due flooding.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported and automated rain gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Manchester, Bedford, Londonderry, and Auburn. This includes the following highways… Interstate 93 between mile markers 18 and 23. Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

5-Day Forecast July 16 – 20