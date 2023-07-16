Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain, high of 78

Saturday, July 15, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today a slow-moving cold front interacts with an anomalously strong feed of rich tropical moisture today and tonight, with a renewed risk for showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rain and significant potential for flooding.

Flash Flooding

As of 9 p.m. July 15 – Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. Lake Avenue in the 500 block has been closed due to flooding. Valley Street in the area of Belmont Street has been closed to due flooding.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported and automated rain gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Manchester, Bedford, Londonderry, and Auburn. This includes the following highways… Interstate 93 between mile markers 18 and 23. Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

5-Day Forecast July 16 – 20

Today: Cloudy and not as warm but muggy with periods of rain (1-2″), some heavy, and a thunderstorm. High 78 (feel like 84) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Muggy & warm with a thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, hot, & muggy. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10mph
Tuesday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with a late-day thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Evening thunderstorm; becoming partly cloudy, & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 85 (feel like 86) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds; a bit more humid. High 84 (feel like 88) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Wednesday is dry before our active weather pattern then resumes next Friday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy and humid with showers and heavy T-storms; persistent downpours may lead to significant flooding; winds can be damaging.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 67.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 11:31 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 05:36 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

