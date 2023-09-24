Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with afternoon showers, high of 62

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure remains largely in control over northern New England while Ophelia remains well to the south as the system moves inland over the Mid-Atlantic. Today and tonight showers from the northern fringe of Ophelia.

Weather Alert

Long-period swells from Tropical Storm Ophelia continue today which could lead to rip currents along the New England seacoast.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 24–28

Today: Cloudy with afternoon showers (.15″). High 62 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Showers (.15″) with some clearing late. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Early showers with some clearing late. Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cool with some sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and cool. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Sunday as we start October it will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

