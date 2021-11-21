Sunday’s weather: Cloudy today with a high of 52, plus your Thanksgiving travel forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 52 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers after midnight. Low 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Morning showers followed by breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 53 Winds: Becoming NW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 28 (feeling like 15) Winds: NW 15-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 38 (feeling like 28) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy & cold. Low 24 (feeling like 18) Winds: NW 5-15+ mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 43 Winds: 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. High 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable