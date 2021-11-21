Sunday’s weather: Cloudy today with a high of 52, plus your Thanksgiving travel forecast

Sunday’s Weather
Mostly cloudy today as low pressure moves in from the west. This evening will be dry with showers developing after midnight.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 21 – Nov. 25
Today: Mostly cloudy. High 52 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers after midnight. Low 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Morning showers followed by breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 53 Winds: Becoming NW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 28 (feeling like 15) Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 38 (feeling like 28) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy & cold. Low 24 (feeling like 18) Winds: NW 5-15+ mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 43 Winds: 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. High 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Sunny and not as cold for Turkey Day with a high of 51, along with a light northwest wind.
Thanksgiving Travel Update
Thanksgiving Travel outlook for Wednesday. Sunny and cold here in New England. The majority of the U.S. will have good travel conditions.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!