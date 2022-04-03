Sunday’s weather: Cloudy skies with late showers, high of 49

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.