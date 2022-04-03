Sunday’s weather: Cloudy skies with late showers, high of 49

Sunday, April 3, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Saturday’s Weather

A weak low-pressure system will bring cloudy skies today and a few light rain showers by evening. Enjoy the dry weather to start the week with a prolonged period of rain in store for mid-week.

5-Day Outlook April 3-April 7

Today: Cloudy with showers by evening. High 49 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Showers early then partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Clouding up with rain late. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Periods of rain (.50″) and cooler. High 47 Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday night: Cloudy with periods of showers and drizzle. Low 42 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.30″) High 46 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain. (.40″) Low 42 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Numerous April showers moving in for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Check out slope conditions below

 

