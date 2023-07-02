Sunday’s weather: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with some rain, high of 74

Today: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with some rain (.50″); smoke from distant wildfires can cause poor air quality. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy & humid with some rain and a thundershower in spots. Low 70 Winds S 5-10 mph

Monday: Some afternoon sun & quite muggy with a thundershower in spots. High 84 (feel like 92) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & sticky with a few evening thundershowers. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday (4th of July): Some sun & sticky with isolated thunderstorms. High 82 (feel like 92) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun, muggy, and hot. High 91 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Some clouds and muggy. Low 69 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and hot; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 93 (feel like 99) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph