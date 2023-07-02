Sunday’s weather: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with some rain, high of 74

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be humid with highs in the mid-70s with increased rain chances by evening. Warm and humid weather tomorrow and Independence Day with the potential of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a greater risk tomorrow but by no means a washout with many hours of dry weather.

Holiday Weekend Weather

The 4th of July weekend breakdown: Some rain today with scattered showers and thundershowers tomorrow and Independence Day…but not expecting a washout with many hours of dry weather too. Excessive heat is not expected but it will be quite humid. Also, this weekend the lingering smoke and haze from forest fires in Canada and with humidity levels likely to climb, the air is unlikely to become pristine, and some haze will persist.

5-Day Forecast July 2 – 6

Today: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with some rain (.50″); smoke from distant wildfires can cause poor air quality. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & humid with some rain and a thundershower in spots. Low 70 Winds S 5-10 mph
Monday: Some afternoon sun & quite muggy with a thundershower in spots. High 84 (feel like 92) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & sticky with a few evening thundershowers. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (4th of July): Some sun & sticky with isolated thunderstorms. High 82 (feel like 92) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun, muggy, and hot. High 91 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Some clouds and muggy. Low 69 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and hot; caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 93 (feel like 99) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, humid, and very warm. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday temperatures will climb into the 90s making it our first heat wave, with rising heat indices into the mid to upper 90s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms at night.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 11:00 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 05:06 PM.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 70 degrees.

