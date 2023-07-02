Sunday’s weather: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with some rain, high of 74

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday’s Weather
Holiday Weekend Weather
The 4th of July weekend breakdown: Some rain today with scattered showers and thundershowers tomorrow and Independence Day…but not expecting a washout with many hours of dry weather too. Excessive heat is not expected but it will be quite humid. Also, this weekend the lingering smoke and haze from forest fires in Canada and with humidity levels likely to climb, the air is unlikely to become pristine, and some haze will persist.
5-Day Forecast July 2 – 6
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday temperatures will climb into the 90s making it our first heat wave, with rising heat indices into the mid to upper 90s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms at night.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 11:00 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 05:06 PM.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 70 degrees.