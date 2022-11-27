Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and milder with afternoon rain, high of 52

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

As we head into December next week the storms are looking wetter than white!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Rain is likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 35 mph becoming southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

