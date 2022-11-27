Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and milder with afternoon rain, high of 52

Sunday, November 27, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Travelers will see some rain moving in this afternoon but mild with a high in the low 50s. Tonight rain will be ending late with a mild low of 45.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 27-Dec, 1, 2022

Today: Clouding up with some afternoon rain and mild. High 52 Winds: WSW5-10 mph
Tonight: Rain ending with some clearing late. Low 45 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Breezy with some sunny breaks. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Clearing & colder. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy, mild, and windy with showers by evening. High: 54 (feel like 42) Winds: S 15-20 mph
Wednesday night: Breezy with showers ending late. Low 39 (feel like 30) Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Thursday (Dec. 1): Windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 35) Winds: 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 (feel like 18) Winds: WNW 10-120 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

As we head into December next week the storms are looking wetter than white!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Rain is likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 35 mph becoming southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Rain is likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 35 mph becoming southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

