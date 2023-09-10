Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with late T-storms, high of 79

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.