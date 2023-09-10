Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with late T-storms, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today is mainly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest tropical downpours will be later in the day; watch for flash flooding.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 10–14

Today: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Humid & warm with some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Lots of clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some clouds with a few showers & not as humid. High 76 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds. Low 63 Winds: Light& Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy and more humid with some afternoon thundershowers. High 74 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Few showers early followed by some sun and less humid.
Thursday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Risk Trend for Hurricane Lee

Risk Trend for Hurricane Lee The risk of direct impacts is increasing from New England to the Canadian Maritime Provinces and the large Canadian island of Newfoundland. Late next week into the weekend Lee will either make landfall somewhere from New England to Atlantic Canada or perhaps stay out to sea with a sweep to the east of Newfoundland. We have a 40-60% chance of rain & wind from Lee late next week into the weekend. Defiantly will get rough surf and rip tides!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hurricane Lee’s direct impacts are increasing from New England to the Canadian Maritime Provinces and the large Canadian island of Newfoundland late next week into next weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 67 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 08:07 AM. Low 1.7 feet (MLLW) 02:20 P

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

