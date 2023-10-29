Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 52 – possibility of some flurries this week

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today is the start of an extended stretch of noticeably colder weather, with highs some 30 degrees colder compared to yesterday. Highs are in the lower 50s with some afternoon rain.

Weather Alerts

Wet snow potential late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 29–Nov. 2

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler with some afternoon rain. High 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some rain (.25″). Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & chilly with periods of rain (.30″). High 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Clearing & cold Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Halloween: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Dry early for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the low 40s with some rain & snow late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday (Nov. 1): Some wet snow mixed with rain is possible with an inch or two on grassy surfaces. High Near 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early flurries with some clearing & cold. Low 28 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Wednesday for the first day of November some wet snow mixed with rain is likely with an inch on grassy surfaces.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

