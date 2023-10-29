Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 52 – possibility of some flurries this week

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

