Sunday's weather: Cloudy and cold, high of 31, overnight single digits again

Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sunday’s Weather

Increasing clouds today followed by a dry frontal passage tonight. Cold and dry weather tomorrow precedes a clipper system for tomorrow night into Tuesday morning with some light snow.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 23- Jan. 27

Today: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 8 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun and clouds. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 18Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Few snow showers early then some sun and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. High 24 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -1 (feel like -14) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 23 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable

National Centers for Environmental Information Coldest Day of the Year (on average) Map.

For New Hampshire this occurs right about now, that is to say, late January. By early February climatology suggests we are on a very gradual upward trend in average daily temperatures.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The potential for a winter storm next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 4 to 14 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 10 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

