Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cold, high of 31, overnight single digits again

Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Jan. 23- Jan. 27
Today: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 8 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun and clouds. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 18Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Few snow showers early then some sun and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. High 24 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -1 (feel like -14) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 23 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
National Centers for Environmental Information Coldest Day of the Year (on average) Map.
For New Hampshire this occurs right about now, that is to say, late January. By early February climatology suggests we are on a very gradual upward trend in average daily temperatures.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The potential for a winter storm next weekend.