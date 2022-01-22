Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cold, high of 31, overnight single digits again

Today: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 8 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun and clouds. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 18Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Few snow showers early then some sun and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. High 24 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -1 (feel like -14) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 23 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable

National Centers for Environmental Information Coldest Day of the Year (on average) Map.

For New Hampshire this occurs right about now, that is to say, late January. By early February climatology suggests we are on a very gradual upward trend in average daily temperatures.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!