Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cold, high of 29

Today: Cloudy and cold. High 29 (feel like 23) Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers (Tr-1″). Low 25 (feel like the teens) Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 13) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Clear, breezy & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 7) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 23 (feel like 17) Winds: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cold. High Around 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy and not as cold with rain & snow late. Low 33 Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Next Friday a coastal storm with rain to heavy wet snow, with several inches of snow possible into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Cloudy. Highs around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report