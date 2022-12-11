Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cold, high of 29

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday’s Weather
Weather Watch
Low pressure tracking across southern New England Sunday night into Monday morning will spread light flurries and snow showers across southern New Hampshire. Snowfall amounts look light dusting to .5″ with up to 2″ in the Monadnock region. There may be enough snowfall to produce snow-covered roads and slick travel during the Monday morning commute. Since this will be our first snowfall make sure to give yourself plenty of time.
Daily Forecast for Dec. 12-Dec. 16, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Friday a coastal storm with rain to heavy wet snow, with several inches of snow possible into Saturday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Cloudy. Highs around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report