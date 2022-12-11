Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and cold, high of 29

Saturday, December 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, December 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today a weak low-pressure system tracks southeastward from the Great Lakes to southern New England and will be close enough to bring a few flurries or snow showers across mainly southwestern New Hampshire later this afternoon and tonight, leading to our first slick travel in spots for Monday morning.

Weather Watch

Low pressure tracking across southern New England Sunday night into Monday morning will spread light flurries and snow showers across southern New Hampshire. Snowfall amounts look light dusting to .5″ with up to 2″ in the Monadnock region. There may be enough snowfall to produce snow-covered roads and slick travel during the Monday morning commute. Since this will be our first snowfall make sure to give yourself plenty of time.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 12-Dec. 16, 2022

Today: Cloudy and cold. High 29 (feel like 23) Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers (Tr-1″). Low 25 (feel like the teens) Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 13) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear, breezy & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 7) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 23 (feel like 17) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds and cold. High Around 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and not as cold with rain & snow late. Low 33 Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday a coastal storm with rain to heavy wet snow, with several inches of snow possible into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Cloudy. Highs around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts