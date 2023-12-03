Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain, high of 41

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday Weather
Weather Watch
A snowstorm today into tomorrow morning for the north country. Precipitation type is mostly rainfall for Manchester. However, there is a growing threat of 6-12″ of snow for ski country.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon 6-12″ by Monday morning. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon 6-12″ by Monday morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds become southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent.
