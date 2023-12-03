Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain, high of 41

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Today is chilly with periods of rain and breezy as low pressure develops south of New England. Periods of rain tonight could mix with wet snow Monday morning.

A snowstorm today into tomorrow morning for the north country. Precipitation type is mostly rainfall for Manchester. However, there is a growing threat of 6-12″ of snow for ski country.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain (.50″). High 41 (feel like 35) Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and cold with periods of rain (.30). Low 38 (feel like 30) Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with some morning rain or snow showers accumulating a coating to an inch. High 44 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with snow showers accumulating a coating to an inch. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun, breezy, and cold. High 38 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a passing flurry. Low 27 (feel like 22) Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & cold. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & cold. Low 24 (feel like 16) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday (Hanukkah begins): Some sun & cold. High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up with some snow late. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Next Tuesday through the weekend will have some sun and cold with temperatures below the normal high of 43.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon 6-12″ by Monday morning. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon 6-12″ by Monday morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds become southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

