Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy, high of 47

Weather Watch Video

Sunday’s Weather

Cloudy today with milder temperatures in the mid-upper 40s. The above-normal temperatures will continue into mid-week.

Weather Alert A significant winter storm is increasingly likely Wednesday night through Thursday night. While amounts remain uncertain, snow, sleet, freezing rain, or an ice storm are all possible with this system. 5-Day Outlook, Feb. 19-23 Today: Cloudy, breezy, and milder. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: S 10-15+ mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy & mild with a spot shower. High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partial clearing. Low 31 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Increasing clouds and mild. High 44 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Early flurries with snow (1-2″) by morning. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Thursday: Colder with periods of snow (2-4″) may mix with ice. High 30 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with snow-to-snow showers (1-3″) Low 19 Winds: N 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

March begins in 11 days, and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with a snowstorm.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.