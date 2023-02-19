Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy, high of 47

Sunday’s Weather

Cloudy today with milder temperatures in the mid-upper 40s. The above-normal temperatures will continue into mid-week.

 

Weather Alert

A significant winter storm is increasingly likely Wednesday night through Thursday night. While amounts remain uncertain, snow, sleet, freezing rain, or an ice storm are all possible with this system.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 19-23

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and milder. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: S 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Cloudy & mild with a spot shower. High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partial clearing. Low 31 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and mild. High 44 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Early flurries with snow (1-2″) by morning. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Colder with periods of snow (2-4″) may mix with ice. High 30 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with snow-to-snow showers (1-3″) Low 19 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

March begins in 11 days, and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with a snowstorm.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

