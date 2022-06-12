Sunday’s weather: Clouds roll in with evening showers, high of 78

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph increasing to the south around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a shower in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 9:58 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 4:13 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week