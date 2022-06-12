Sunday’s weather: Clouds roll in with evening showers, high of 78

Sunday’s Weather

Becoming cloudy today with showers by evening. Tonight will be humid with rain and spot thunderstorms.

5-Day Outlook June 12-June 16

Today: Increasing clouds with showers by evening. High 78
Tonight: More humid with rain (.50″) with spot thunderstorms. Low 63 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Monday: Humid with showers and spot thunderstorms with some afternoon sun. High: 82 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clearing and less humid. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 58 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: E 5-10mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: More humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Late-night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend’s weather possibly turning unsettled.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph increasing to the south around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a shower in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 9:58 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 4:13 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

