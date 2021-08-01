Sunday’s weather: Clouds moving in bringing precipitation

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
Clouds will lower and thicken today as a upper-level disturbance moves east and low-pressure forms along the Mid Atlantic coastline. This system will cross New Hampshire tonight bringing more precipitation to the Granite State.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 1 – Aug. 5
Today: AM some sun PM clouds with showers by evening High 79 Wind: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Periods of showers Low 60 Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 59 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with showers late Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 77 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with a thunderstorm Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Record Wet July
Manchester received 10.61″ which is 7.43″ above normal. Concord received 13.04″ which is 9.54″ above normal, breaking the old record of 10.29″ in 1915.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Cooler than normal next week, with a warming trend next weekend.
Beach Weather Update
Weather Outlook: Sunny start with a cloudy finish.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 06:27 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 12:44 PM.
